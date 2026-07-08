Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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CM Punk Recreates Iconic WWE Title Photo After RAW Victory

By
James Hetfield
-
CM Punk
CM Punk | WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, CM Punk captured the Undisputed WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW after stepping in as a last-minute surprise replacement for “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who was unable to compete due to medical reasons following a brutal attack from “The Ring General” GUNTHER. Punk went on to defeat Sami Zayn to reclaim the title.

Punk had been absent from WWE TV since the post-WrestleMania 42 edition of Monday Night RAW.

After the show, Punk posted a photo on Instagram showing the title belt nestled in his refrigerator. Fans might remember when Punk famously placed the WWE Title in a refrigerator and shared a similar photo after defeating John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in Chicago back in 2011. It seems Punk is revisiting his old antics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CM Punk (@cmpunk)

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