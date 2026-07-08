Nikki Blackheart Officially Introduced As Reina Volcan In WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that new WWE NXT star Nikki Blackheart made her debut on last week’s show. She appeared at the end of the episode, where she attacked Tatum Paxley with a torture rack.

During this segment, WWE commentators did not mention her by name, a typical strategy the company uses when introducing new talent before an official name reveal.

On Tuesday’s episode, a vignette aired introducing Blackheart as Reina Volcan. The video showcased Volcan’s strength as she spoke about herself.

Blackheart said, “When disaster strikes, there’s no discrimination. It doesn’t care who you are or what you’ve done; there’s no mercy. No hesitation. Just devastation left in its wake. Last week it was Tatum Paxley; who knows which of your favorites will be next? I don’t enter the ring to survive; I enter to dominate. Every strike feels like Thunder. Every step feels like an earthquake. And every victory leaves destruction behind. You are looking at a natural disaster with purpose. Remember my face. Because I am the first; I am the future. I am the force of nature, Reina Volcan.”

Blackheart recently took to her Twitter (X) account to reflect on the next chapter of her wrestling career and to express her gratitude to everyone who supported her under her previous ring name.

Along with announcing her new ring name, Blackheart thanked the fans, trainers, and supporters who helped shape her career before she joined WWE. She emphasized her appreciation for all those who helped make the Nikki Blackheart name recognized. Additionally, she shared the story behind her original ring name.

Blackheart wrote, “Nikki Blackheart, thank you for one hell of a ride.When I first chose the name, I remember asking my coach Gangrel what he thought. He had been part of The Blackhearts in Japan, so his opinion meant a lot. He didn’t hesitate. He told me, “Do it.” Then said, “Just make sure you represent it well.”From that day on, I did my best to live up to those words.My gear girl, Chelsea, made me this top a while ago, and I could never find the “perfect” time to wear it. Turns out, today was the perfect time. 🖤Thank you to everyone who helped put Nikki Blackheart on the map, and for all the love and support you’ve shown me throughout this journey. I’ll never take it for granted. On to new beginnings. P.S. It’s not “Queen Volcano” or “Queen of Volcanoes.” It’s Reina Volcán… not everything needs to be translated. 😉”

Reina Volcan is ready to get to WORK! 💪 pic.twitter.com/R0vcQeCltF — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2026