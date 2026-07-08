Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match, “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong, AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan will compete against each other.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA will defend her title against Layla Diggs. The WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor), will defend their championship against Dorian Van Dux and “Super” Sean Legacy. Lastly, Naraku will face Tate Wilder in a singles match.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.