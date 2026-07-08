Austin Theory Reveals John Cena Pushed Vince McMahon To Turn Him Babyface

WWE World Tag Team Champion and The Vision member Austin Theory appeared on Impaulsive to discuss various topics, including his conversation with 17-time World Champion John Cena before their WrestleMania 39 match.

Theory said, “Man, that whole process was crazy. Even the promo, like talking to him. I even went down to his gym and we had dinner, and we were talking and everything. And I just remember him telling me he’s like, ‘You’re not a bad guy. I want you to be you.’ And I remember just being so confused, because I was like, ‘Man, I’m like this obnoxious, over-the-top, cocky hill.’ And he’s like, ‘I feel like that’s not going to last too long. You’ve got to be yourself.’ And I was like, ‘How do I do this? Like, I’m a bad guy.’

On what the match meant to him:

“That match like to me, I have a picture as a kid holding my little brother, and I had a cardboard cutout of Cena in my room. And that was always my dude. So just having that match with him and like, how awesome he was through the whole experience. That’ll just stay with me forever. And something cool too, my grandfather’s always taken the father figure role for me. And when I was a kid he told me, because he knew I always wanted to be a wrestler. He’s like, ‘All I ask from you is, when you face John Cena, that I get a hot dog and a Coke in the crowd when that happens.’ And I told my girl that day and she brought it to him.”

On Cena pushing for him to be a babyface after the match:

“After the match, I remember Cena telling me, ‘Hey, I went and talked to Vince. And I told him you’re not a bad guy. So hopefully that helps you become a good guy. And I was like, ‘Let’s see.’ [laughs]”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)