Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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Liv Morgan Opens Up About Battling Nerves Before WWE Matches

By
James Hetfield
-
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan | WWE

WWE Women’s World Champion and member of The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan, appeared on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour to discuss various topics, including whether she still feels nervous before matches.

Morgan said, “Oh yeah, I’ve always had the nerves. I’m — Dominik’s seen me throw up before my matches. He’s seen me gag before my matches. I’m spitting in the trash.”

On why she gets so nervous:

“I think I just wanna do a good job, ultimately. I just wanna go out there and do my best. And I think the thought of not doing my best like, makes me nervous, and it gives me a little bit of anxiety. But also there’s like so much excitement of that. It’s not like all bad. It’s like — it’s a good thing. And I’m excited, but I’m also just wanting to make sure I deliver.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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