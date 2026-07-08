Report: Richard Holliday Drawing Strong Interest From WWE

According to Fightful Select, sources indicate that top indie star Richard Holliday is on WWE’s radar and has garnered significant interest from the company. There is an expectation that he could be signed very soon, if he hasn’t already.

To clarify, the report does not confirm that Holliday is signed; it only states that WWE is interested in him and that he may soon join the company. Additionally, it has been widely reported that Hiromu Takahashi is expected to join WWE, and many within the company believe he will be brought in. However, there is currently no information on when either talent might make their debuts.

Holliday is best known for his time in MLW, where he was part of the faction Dynasty alongside MJF and Alex Hammerstone.

Over his ten-year career, he has worked numerous promotions and is a former MLW World Tag Team Champion and MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Holliday took time off in late 2022 for treatment of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has had several tryouts with WWE over the years, including a near-signing with TNA to portray the character Mr. Elegance.