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CM Punk Set For SmackDown Following WWE Title Victory

By
James Hetfield
-
CM Punk
CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk became the new Undisputed WWE Champion on WWE RAW following a surprise return, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

WWE announced on their official Twitter (X) account that Punk will appear in Oklahoma City for SmackDown on Friday.

The announcement reads, “🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 New Undisputed WWE Champion @CMPunk will be live in Oklahoma City this Friday!”

Punk stepped in as a last-minute replacement for “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who was unable to compete against Sami Zayn on RAW due to not being medically cleared following a brutal attack by “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Punk went on to defeat Zayn and reclaim the championship belt. His appearance at SmackDown is expected to provide more information about his plans leading up to this year’s SummerSlam premium live event (PLE).

WWE SmackDown will take place on Friday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The show will air live on the USA Network starting at 8 PM ET.

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