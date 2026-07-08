Backstage News On WWE’s Creative Plans For CM Punk

As reported by PWMania.com, CM Punk captured the Undisputed WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW after stepping in as a last-minute replacement for “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who was unable to compete due to being medically cleared following a brutal attack by “The Ring General” GUNTHER. Punk then defeated Sami Zayn to reclaim the championship.

According to PWInsider.com, aligning with earlier reports from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is for Punk to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against former champion Cody Rhodes next month at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Additionally, this matchup has reportedly been in the works for some time.

The report also mentioned that WWE discussed having Punk face Rhodes at WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next year. However, it seems WWE decided to move the match up to SummerSlam.

WWE has not yet officially announced the match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event. WWE SummerSlam 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Both nights will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.