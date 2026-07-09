Karen Jarrett Defends Tony Khan Amid Online Criticism

Karen Jarrett had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan while drawing a comparison to former TNA President Dixie Carter.

Speaking on Jeff Jarrett’s My World podcast, Karen defended Khan against the criticism he often receives online and commended the way he treats AEW talent. “That man gets so much sh*t online that he does not deserve. He is one of the kindest human beings that I have met.”

Karen then contrasted Khan’s approach to talent compensation with her experiences during TNA’s earlier years under Dixie Carter. “And I can say this since we’re on the subject of these two people: where Dixie wouldn’t compensate talent, or wouldn’t compensate female wrestlers, Tony Khan goes above and beyond to compensate his wrestlers and the people that work for him.”

She added that Khan’s generosity sometimes exceeds even her own expectations. “Maybe sometimes too much, in my opinion, but he takes care of the people that work for him no matter what level you’re on.”