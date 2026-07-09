Reason Behind Kevin Knight’s AEW Theme Song Change Revealed

AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight was previously using Monteasy’s song “The Jet” as his entrance theme music. However, since turning heel and joining the Don Callis Family, he has switched to “Final Approach,” a creation of Mikey Rukus featuring SayItAintTone.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about what happened to Knight’s original theme song. Sean Ross Sapp noted that some people in AEW felt the new theme suited Knight better. He also mentioned that there are no issues between AEW and Monteasy, who has many friends in the company. Therefore, there’s no indication that any conflicts led to the song’s drop.

Knight turned heel at AEW Double or Nothing, attacking Darby Allin after Allin lost the AEW World Championship to MJF. Allin called Knight out for a TNT Championship match on the previous week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but Don Callis intervened and shut down that idea.