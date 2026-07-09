AEW All In: London 2026 Ticket Sales Update

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to WrestleTix (per F4WOnline.com), a total of 28,107 tickets have been sold for the event so far, an increase of 1,192 tickets since the last update three days ago. The current seating setup accommodates 37,182 fans, with 9,075 tickets still available for purchase. The cheapest ticket listed is priced at €31.70, and approximately 131 tickets are available on the resale market.

Additionally, the venue has a total capacity of 93,556 seats. With the event still about 53 days away, AEW is significantly behind the ticket sales achieved during the last All In event at Wembley Stadium, where 53,922 tickets were sold in 2024.

No matches have been confirmed for the event yet. However, Will Ospreay, the winner of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament, is scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, Mercedes Moné, the winner of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament and former TBS Champion, will challenge for the AEW Women’s World Title.

AEW’s next pay-per-view event is the inaugural AEW Redemption, scheduled for Sunday, July 26, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, followed by AEW All In: London on August 30.