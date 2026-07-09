Thursday, July 9, 2026
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Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/11/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

In the show, Don Callis Family’s AEW National Champion, Mark Davis, will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Additionally, previously announced for the show is ROH World Champion Bandido, who will defend his title against “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

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