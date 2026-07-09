Jack Perry Signs New AEW Contract

In late June, it was reported that AEW star Jack Perry’s contract with the company was nearing its expiration and that he had not yet signed a new agreement.

During Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, a vignette aired featuring the former TNT Champion and World Tag Team Champion, who announced that he has signed a new deal with AEW. The video highlighted Perry’s journey with the company and showed him signing the new contract with Tony Khan. Perry expressed his remaining goals in AEW, including winning the AEW World Championship. Details about his new contract have not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Perry has been with AEW since January 2019, having signed shortly after the company’s launch announcement. In addition to his reign as TNT Champion and his Tag Team Championship run alongside Luchasaurus, Perry has also held the AEW National Championship.