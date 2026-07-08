Former AEW Women’s Champion Fires Back At Criticism Over Absence

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose has responded to fan criticism regarding her absence from AEW television.

Rose has not competed on AEW programming since the end of 2024. When a fan recently asked on Twitter/X when she would be returning, Rose replied: “Ask someone other than me.”

Another user then commented: “Just be happy you are still getting paid for doing nothing, that’s why you have to start an OnlyFans.”

Rose did not hold back in her response, making it clear that she is eager to return to the ring. “Dumbest f*cking take of all time… I don’t train, and make countless sacrifices of mind and body to sit back and do nothing… I WANT to wrestle, I WANT to work, I WANT to give my all to all the amazing fans the world over. YOU may be happy to be a lazy POS and take advantage of people for ‘nothing’ but that’s never been nor ever will be me. F*cking clown 🤡.”

As of this writing, there is no word on when Rose will return to AEW television.