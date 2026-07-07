Backstage Reaction In AEW To Potential Sheamus Signing

A new report has shed light on the reaction within AEW following news that Sheamus is expected to leave WWE.

As previously reported, Sheamus is reportedly set to depart WWE after declining a restructured contract offer. His WWE.com profile has since been moved to the Alumni section, further fueling speculation about his future.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed conversations he had with several people within AEW regarding the possibility of the former World Champion joining the company. “I did talk to a lot of people today in AEW who were like, ‘Are we really going to take this guy?’ And let me make this abundantly clear, okay? Everybody I talked to was like, ‘I really like Sheamus. I really like him.’”

According to Alvarez, the hesitation wasn’t about Sheamus personally but rather AEW’s already crowded roster. “But the basic gist of it is there are so many people under contract, and there are so many people that already can’t even get on TV, and we’re going to hire another 48-year-old?”

Alvarez noted that some people had pitched creative ideas involving Sheamus, including a reunion with Claudio Castagnoli as part of the Death Riders faction. “Everyone’s got ideas like Sheamus and Cesaro being in the Death Riders and doing matches, which would be great.”

However, he said the prevailing concern centered on roster depth and opportunities for existing talent.

“Nobody had anything against Sheamus personally. It was just sort of like, ‘Here comes another one,’ because The New Day is probably coming in, and then Sheamus would be coming in. That’s three more spots where people who have been there for a long time, or who should be on the way up, or who should be younger, are going to be iced out again. People weren’t really thrilled about that idea.”