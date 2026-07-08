AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/2/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision attracted an average of 310,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 6.63% decline from the previous week’s audience of 332,000 viewers. However, it marks a 25% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.04 in the same demographic. The rating in the 18-49 demographic remained steady at 0.05, the same as two weeks ago, while the total viewership was the lowest for the show since the January 24th episode, which had 253,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.063 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and attracts 403,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.109 and 391,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family, who faced ELP in a singles match.