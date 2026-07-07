Tony Khan Reveals Why AEW Is Booking More World Title Matches

AEW President Tony Khan has explained why fans have seen a significant increase in AEW World Championship matches on weekly television throughout 2026.

Speaking with Chicago radio station Q101, Khan was asked about the noticeable jump in world title bouts on Dynamite, Collision, and special television events compared to previous years.

The interviewer noted that AEW has featured 13 world title matches on free television in 2026, surpassing the 11 championship matches that took place across all of 2024 and 2025 combined.

When asked whether the increase was influenced by AEW’s television partners, Khan emphasized his desire to consistently deliver major matches to viewers. “I think we’re delivering at the highest level and it’s great having these championship fights. And when AEW’s at our very best, I think you can tune in and expect to see the top stars fighting each other in huge matches and big rivalries.”

Khan said he wants fans who are unable to purchase every pay-per-view to still receive a premium wrestling product on weekly television.

“I do think that having all these great championship fights on Dynamite, on Collision, on the major events, and having the very best pay-per-views, our fans are having their cake and eating it, too. You get the very best on TV and a great wrestling product for the fans who can’t necessarily afford the pay-per-views… they still are getting great wrestling every week.”

He also stressed that AEW’s pay-per-view events continue to offer an elevated experience despite the increase in marquee television matches.

“And the cool thing about the AEW pay-per-views, they’re worth it. I try to put out an incredible pay-per-view every time because I never want to take for granted the people spending the money on the tickets or on the pay-per-view and delivering at an even higher standard than the incredibly high standard that we try to hold ourselves to week to week in terms of delivering great matches and great episodes of wrestling television.”