Reason For Bullet Club Gold Becoming Bang Bang Gang Revealed

In April 2023, “Switchblade” Jay White made his AEW debut and formed an alliance with Juice Robinson. The two subsequently declared themselves the first members of Bullet Club Gold. In the weeks that followed, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn also joined the group, which they later nicknamed the “Bang Bang Gang.” However, in mid-2024, the group officially changed its name to Bang Bang Gang.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about the reason behind this name change. Sapp explained that the decision was made because the Bullet Club name is NJPW’s intellectual property.

With NJPW no longer using the Bullet Club name in any capacity, Sapp stated that it was the right move for AEW to rename the group.

The Bang Bang Gang added a new member when Ace Austin joined in September.

The group has recently gained strength with the return of leader Jay White, who made an appearance at Forbidden Door 2026 after being away for over a year. He attacked David Finlay, assisting Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in retaining their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Dogs.