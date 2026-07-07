Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its Beach Break television special as part of its flagship weekly show, Dynamite, this Wednesday, July 8th, at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

According to WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), the company has sold 2,602 tickets so far, up 42 from the latest update. For context, the year-to-date average for AEW shows, including pay-per-views, is 3,183. The cheapest ticket is currently listed at $42.25.

Dynamite: Beach Break 2026 will be headlined by a high-stakes match, featuring MJF defending the AEW World Championship against former champion Kenny Omega. If Omega loses, he will be unable to challenge for the title again.

The show will also include a grudge match between former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, as well as a Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for the chance to challenge Thekla for the Women’s World Championship at Redemption on July 26. Additionally, Konosuke Takeshita will defend the International Championship against Kyle Fletcher.