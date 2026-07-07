AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/1/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 634,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 2.92% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 616,000 but a 10% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.10 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership on HBO Max. The 0.09 rating in the key demographic is the lowest since the June 10 episode, which had a 0.08 rating. Additionally, total viewership is down from 665,000 viewers recorded two weeks ago.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.110 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 632,000 viewers in 2026. This is an increase compared to a rating of 0.167 and 621,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, and AEW World Champion MJF.