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Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All In: London 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW All In London
AEW All In London

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is scheduled to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to a recent report by WrestleTix (as noted by the Wrestling Observer), the company has sold a total of 26,915 tickets so far, which is an increase of 758 since the last update.

The report also indicates that the cheapest ticket is currently listed at €31.70, with around 131 tickets available on the resale market. Although the event is still 55 days away, AEW is trailing significantly behind the ticket sales from the last All In event at Wembley Stadium, where 53,922 tickets were sold in 2024.

So far, AEW has announced only two matches for the August 30 event. This year’s Owen Hart Cup winners, Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné, are set to compete for their respective World Championship titles. However, it is still unclear who their challengers will be at the event, as MJF is scheduled to defend the AEW World Title against Kenny Omega this Wednesday, and Thekla will put the Women’s World Championship on the line at Redemption later this month.

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