AEW All Out Returning To Chicago This September

AEW has officially announced the date and location for AEW All Out 2026.

As first revealed by Q101 Chicago, the annual pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, September 26, at the NOW Arena in the Chicago area. The event’s return to the venue continues All Out’s long-standing connection with the Chicago market.

Fans won’t have to wait long to secure their seats. Early Access Premium Seating begins tomorrow, while general ticket sales are scheduled to start on July 13.

AEW is also offering presale opportunities and additional benefits to fans who register as AEW Insiders through AEWTix.com.

The announcement further fills out AEW’s 2026 pay-per-view calendar, which includes several major events over the coming months:

AEW Redemption – July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

AEW All In: London – August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England

AEW All Out – September 26 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois