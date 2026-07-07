Jeff Jarrett Shares Behind-The-Scenes Story Of Infamous Guitar Shot

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including his infamous guitar shot to Fabulous Moolah.

Jarrett said, “Yeah, and again, I like to bring up my grandmother, because she’s integral. But I’ll never forget Moolah had worked for my obviously my father, but also my grandmother, and so the story’s laid out at SmackDown. I’m gonna hit her with the guitar and all this, and she comes up to me and she grabs me like a grandma would, and she says, ‘If you don’t knock the sh*t out of me when you come through that curtain, I’m going to beat the hell out of you, because that’s what your grandmother would want.’ But no, Kevin Nash was working for WCW, and he texted me the night it aired, and he said, ‘Double J, I’ve seen some sh*t in my time, but that was absolutely awesome.’”

On the guitar shot to Beetlejuice:

“So, you know, you just got to say WCW 2000, Mark Madden’s outline on it. Still is a funny clip. Howard Stern, and this is something that when I’m asked about this, you know, Howard Stern, for those that don’t know, Howard Stern in the 90s and his misfits. So they were on Nitro. We were in Nassau, Long Island, so wasn’t a far trip, and they were there, and they were involved in different things, and all this, and somehow, someway, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get involved,’ and that was an era that they had me swinging guitars every Monday night on Nitro. That whole thing came up, and I’m just like, oh boy, this is going to be interesting. His line, ‘That’s Mr. Slapnuts…’, but it still talked about. Old Beetle, his social media plays are always fun.”

On what he tells people before giving them guitar shots:

“It’s coming real fast. Close your eyes, tuck your chin.”

On splinters being a concern:

“Oh, sure. Look, most of the time, of all people, it happens from time to time, things happen, but of all people, there were two consecutive TV tapings in Orlando that I got, and Kurt’s got a bald head, so he doesn’t have hair for it to blend in, and all this. But I gashed him back-to-back tapings one time, so it happens; it’s part of it, and it stings. People are like, yeah, it stings, but it’s not a chair shot, for sure.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)