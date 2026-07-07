Backstage Update On Jack Perry’s AEW Contract Status

Jack Perry’s future with AEW remains uncertain as his current contract reportedly nears its expiration.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Perry has not yet signed a new deal with AEW, and his existing contract is expected to expire in the near future.

“As of today, Jack Perry still has not re-signed with AEW and his contract is up very shortly,” Alvarez reported.

While the exact expiration date has not been disclosed, reports of ongoing negotiations between Perry and AEW first surfaced in June.

Despite the uncertainty, AEW President Tony Khan recently expressed optimism that the two sides will reach an agreement. During a media call ahead of Forbidden Door 2026, Khan spoke highly of Perry and said he hopes to keep the former champion with the company for years to come.

Since joining AEW, Perry has captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the TNT Championship, and the AEW National Championship. His most recent match came on the June 24 edition of Dynamite, where he was defeated by Zack Sabre Jr.

With Perry’s contract reportedly set to expire soon, attention now turns to whether he and AEW can finalize a new agreement or if one of the company’s original stars will test free agency.