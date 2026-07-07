Tony Khan Reveals Cody Rhodes Pitched Famous AEW Stipulation

With Kenny Omega set to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Tony Khan has revealed the origins of one of AEW’s most significant championship stipulations.

Omega’s title opportunity comes with a major consequence: if he loses, he will never again be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking with Q101’s Case Lowe, Khan explained that the stipulation first originated ahead of Full Gear 2019, when Cody Rhodes challenged Chris Jericho for the inaugural AEW World Championship.

According to Khan, the idea came directly from Rhodes. “In the case of Cody, it was Cody’s idea to do that, and I did have some reservations about it at the time, and he felt pretty strongly about it, and that’s how it came to be.”

Although hesitant at first, Khan ultimately approved the idea because of the added drama it created. “I went along because I could see why he wanted to have it, and it would certainly build unpredictability around the event.”

Khan praised the match as one of AEW’s early highlights but admitted the stipulation created creative challenges afterward. “That was a great show and a great match, Cody versus Jericho at Full Gear 2019, but the aftermath did create challenges.”

He noted that those challenges eventually helped pave the way for the introduction of the TNT Championship during the pandemic era. Khan also praised Rhodes’ work as the inaugural TNT Champion and credited him for helping elevate stars such as Darby Allin through their rivalry.

Rhodes honored the stipulation for the remainder of his AEW career before departing the company in early 2022.

The stipulation has since returned. Earlier this year, “Hangman” Adam Page agreed to the same condition before challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, but was unsuccessful.

Khan revealed that, like Rhodes, Page was the one who requested the stipulation. While he again had reservations, he felt it made considerably more sense given how AEW and its championship landscape have evolved since 2019.