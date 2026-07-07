AEW, WBD And Twitch Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and Twitch have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring some of the platform’s biggest creators directly into the AEW experience.

The collaboration will debut during AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on Wednesday, July 8, from Clearwater, Florida, with an additional AEW event also planned for later this year.

According to the announcement, the initiative is designed to connect AEW with Twitch’s audience through creator-led livestreams, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and real-time fan engagement before and during the live broadcast on TBS and HBO Max.

Two of Twitch’s most popular creators will play featured roles throughout the event:

Agent00 will host a live pre-show on Twitch, previewing the night’s biggest matches and storylines, interacting with AEW talent, and encouraging viewers to tune into the live broadcast.

CashNastyGaming will stream live from inside the arena during the event, providing real-time reactions, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and a unique perspective from inside AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

The partnership will also feature cross-platform promotion across AEW, Twitch, and the participating creators’ social media channels, along with custom Twitch integrations, creator-driven content, and in-arena branding throughout the event.

AEW says the collaboration is intended to provide longtime fans with a fresh viewing experience while also introducing professional wrestling to new audiences through Twitch’s creator community.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break airs live on Wednesday, July 8, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.