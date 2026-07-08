Paul Wight Teases In-Ring Appearance At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Paul Wight may be stepping back into the ring during tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

Appearing on Good Day Live to promote the special episode of Dynamite, the AEW broadcaster previewed the card before teasing that fans can expect to see him get physically involved. “I’m going to be in the ring doing something. I can’t tell you what, because it’s a big secret,” Wight said. “But if you come, you will see me maybe slap some people around.”

Wight also highlighted several of the night’s featured matches, including the AEW World Championship main event between MJF and Kenny Omega. “We have MJF, who is a very popular talent. He was in an Adam Sandler movie. He’s a bad guy. Not many people like him. He’s a little bit mouthy. Taking on Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.”

He also pointed to other marquee bouts scheduled for the show. “We’ve got another local, Chris Jericho, will be competing. We’ve got Takeshita versus Kyle Fletcher. So there’s a lot of great AEW talent.”

Wight closed by encouraging fans to attend, describing the event as an affordable night of entertainment. “Good night of wrestling. Good night of entertainment. And it’s also cost effective. It’s where you get more bang for your buck.”

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.