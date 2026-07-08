New Legal Update In Ryan Nemeth’s Lawsuit Against AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling star Ryan Nemeth and AEW have been involved in a legal dispute since Nemeth filed a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk in February 2025.

The lawsuit alleges assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage. AEW sought to move the case into arbitration, which Nemeth agreed to in April of that year.

AEW filed a motion to seal Nemeth’s three talent contracts, prompting an opposition from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Thurston reports that the judge has ruled that the contracts can be partially unsealed. Additionally, AEW may submit new redacted versions of the contracts, along with a new motion to seal. Thurston has the right to file another motion if he believes that the new redactions obscure too much information.

This issue is currently significant because, despite the agreement to arbitration, AEW wants the case arbitrated in Florida and has submitted the contracts as evidence to support its request. AEW can choose to withdraw the contracts as exhibits rather than redacting them; however, if it does so, the judge will not consider the contracts when deciding the motion to compel arbitration in Florida.

AEW has 21 days from the time Nemeth submits his initial filings to refile the contracts, which has not yet occurred.