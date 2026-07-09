Queen Aminata Reveals AEW Contract Expiration Timeline

AEW star Queen Aminata took to her latest vlog, noting that her contract with the company is set to expire in February 2027, but will be extended beyond that due to the additional time required for her injury.

Aminata said, “I signed with AEW three years ago, almost three years. I’m almost at the end of my contract, which is next February, plus injury time. I don’t know how long that’s going to be.”

Aminata was sidelined for about five months, from November 2025 to April 2026, due to a neck injury. This injury led to her withdrawal from the Blood & Guts Match in November. She made her return on the April 8th episode of Dynamite, challenging Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

Recently, Aminata competed for the vacant title in a Survival of the Fittest match on AEW Dynamite, which Hikaru Shida won.

You can check out Aminata’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)