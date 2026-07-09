MJF Calls Darby Allin’s Title Reign ‘One Of The Greatest Of All Time’

AEW star MJF spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed about various topics, including his chemistry with Darby Allin.

MJF said, “As far as Darby Allin goes, people say we have great chemistry. All I feel toward him is vitriol. I suppose that’s what makes us special. I’m the rich guy that some would call pompous–but I call confident. He’s this grungy little s**thead who likes living in cars and skateboarding and he’s an oddball. Like Mick Foley said to him [at Double or Nothing], ‘Do it for the weird ones.’ He’s definitely a weird guy.”

On Allin’s connection with the fanbase:

But a lot of our fan base are weird people–so they can relate. They watch that dude wrestle some of the best in the world every single week, and as much as it pains me to say it, Darby’s title reign is going down as one of the greatest of all-time. It was so unique. People talk about fighting champions–man, you can’t take that away for him. Now was that stupid? Did he burn the candle at both ends, and by the time he wrestled me, he was half-dead? Yeah, it was dumb as s**t. But I’ll give the kid credit. He has no brains, but he has heart.”