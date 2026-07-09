Penta Wants WWE To Try A Six-Sided Ring

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta says he’d welcome the opportunity to compete in a six-sided ring once again.

Appearing on the Battleground podcast, the former AAA standout was asked whether he prefers wrestling in a traditional four-sided ring or the six-sided ring that became synonymous with AAA and TNA Wrestling. “Six-sided, definitely.”

When asked if he would consider pitching the idea to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Penta seemed enthusiastic about the possibility. “Wow. Why not? You know, why not? Nowadays, WWE can do everything. I just need to put the idea out there. Why not, bro?”

The interviewer then suggested the idea of Penta defending the Intercontinental Championship inside a six-sided ring at SummerSlam. “Will be amazing, my man. It will be amazing like that.”

Penta made it clear that he’s willing to compete under any conditions, regardless of the ring setup. “Yeah, why not, bro? Penta is ready for everything. No matter the ring—six sides, eight sides, 10 sides—no matter what. Penta is always ready for war and to defend my Intercontinental Championship. No matter what, no matter who, and no matter where.”