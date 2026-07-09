Former WWE NIL Athlete AJ Ferrari Arrested On Domestic Violence Warrant

WOWT in Nebraska reports that former WWE NIL athlete AJ Ferrari was arrested in Douglas County, Nebraska, due to an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County. He faces charges of third-degree assault by strangulation/suffocation of a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic violence assault, and first-degree false imprisonment.

According to the report, Ferrari was arrested on Tuesday morning near a home where he was allegedly staying. Investigators were monitoring the residence and observed a woman leaving around 10:45 AM and getting into a truck. Ferrari was then seen “crawling” out of the garage and entering the rear passenger seat of the truck. Following that, investigators conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.

Ferrari had previously been arrested in June in Lincoln County on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing police. The woman involved has filed for a protection order against him.

Ferrari has a history of legal issues. He was arrested in January on a fugitive from justice charge, but those charges were dismissed later that week. Additionally, he faced a charge of sexual battery in 2022, which led to him being dropped from Oklahoma State’s wrestling team. Those charges were eventually dropped in 2023, with the district attorney citing “vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism, and indirect threats to her career” as the reasons why the victim decided to withdraw the case.