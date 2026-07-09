El Hijo Del Vikingo Provides Positive Injury Update

PWMania.com previously reported that AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo was scheduled to defend his title against EK Prosper on the June 30 episode of WWE NXT. However, he sustained a left knee injury during rehearsals, leading to the cancellation of the match. As a result, Vikingo was written off television following a backstage attack by Keanu Carver at the beginning of the show.

Recently, Vikingo shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram, announcing that his surgery was successful.

Vikingo wrote, “Nothing will be the same again, but everything can be better than it ever was. HDLV family, everything was a success thanks to God 🙏 Thank you, my beautiful doll @aleidis_oficial.”

The injury is a significant setback for Vikingo, who recently triumphed over El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. to win the AAA Latin American Championship.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time he has faced a knee injury. Two years ago, he missed several months of competition due to a torn meniscus and ligament damage. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that this new injury could be serious, given Vikingo’s previous knee problems.