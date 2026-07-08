WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Kendal Grey ‘The Future Of Women’s Wrestling’

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Kendal Grey took the biggest step of her career on this week’s episode of NXT.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully praised Grey following her victory over WWE veteran Natalya on the July 7 edition of the show, calling it a defining moment for the reigning NXT Women’s Champion. “I would venture to say that tonight was the biggest win of Kendal Grey’s career.”

Bully emphasized that Grey didn’t simply defeat a WWE legend—she defeated the version of Natalya that has been at the top of her game. “Nattie, with as many Guinness Book of World Records championships as she has, a book, and even her own segment here on Busted Open, lost tonight. She lost to the future of women’s wrestling.”

He continued by praising the current evolution of Natalya’s character and what the victory means for Grey. “Kendal Grey didn’t beat Natalya—she beat Nattie Neidhart. She beat the version of Nattie that Nattie is most proud of these days. She beat the version of Nattie that’s been kicking chicks’ ass left and right.”

Bully also referenced Natalya’s recent victories and reputation for elevating her own standards. “She beat the Nattie that defeated Jada Parker. She beat the Nattie that prides herself on humbling women. It’s a big win for Kendal.”

He concluded by making it clear how highly he views the young champion’s potential. “And if you don’t think Kendal Grey is the future, you’re wrong.”