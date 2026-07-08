Royce Keys Opens Up About His WWE Journey So Far

Rising WWE star Royce Keys says his time with the company has already surpassed everything he imagined.

Speaking with Witty Whittier, Keys reflected on his early WWE run and admitted the experience has exceeded all of his expectations.

“It’s exceeded my expectations. It’s been wild just from the moment I put pen to paper and I knew I was coming, to everything that just recently happened.”

Keys also described the surreal feeling he experiences just before making his entrance.

“There’s points where before I have my music hit and I’m going out, I just feel like everything is in slow motion.

Like I’m in this dream I’m not waking up from, so everything has been really great.”

The up-and-coming Superstar added that he’s determined to continue taking advantage of every opportunity he’s given.

“I’ve been put in some great positions and knocked it out of the park, so that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”