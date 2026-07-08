Bully Ray Questions WWE’s Booking Of Izzi Dame In NXT

Bully Ray believes Izzi Dame has the tools to become a major star in WWE, but he’s puzzled by how she’s currently being utilized in NXT.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his concerns following Dame’s loss in this week’s NXT Women’s North American Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match.

The bout saw Layla Diggs defeat Thea Hail, Lizzy Rain, and Izzi Dame to earn a future title opportunity. “I’m a little concerned with Izzi Dame. I don’t know why Izzi Dame is not being featured more,” Bully said. “She was being featured for a while, but they’ve kind of had her in the Speed division. She didn’t win tonight. I wonder what’s going on with Izzi.”

Despite his concerns, Bully made it clear that he remains a strong supporter of Dame and believes she has all the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level. “Uncle Bully has been keeping an eye on Izzi, and he likes what he sees. It factor, airport test, work, statuesque, whole nine.”

Bully added that he expected WWE to have pushed Dame more aggressively by now, although he acknowledged the company may simply be taking a longer-term approach. “I thought Izzi would have been someone they hit the gas on a little bit more. Maybe they’re cooling her off because they plan on doing it. But I think the girl has earned more of the meat of the push.”