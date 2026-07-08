Mike Santana Shares Cryptic Tease Amid WWE Rumors

Mike Santana has fueled further speculation about his future with a cryptic social media post as reports continue linking him to WWE.

The former two-time TNA World Champion recently posted a simple message to his social media accounts containing only one date:

“7/15.”

The teaser comes amid widespread reports that Santana is expected to join WWE following the conclusion of his run with TNA Wrestling.

According to PWInsider.com, Santana finished up with TNA at Slammiversary, where he lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth. The report states that Santana will not be participating in TNA’s television tapings this week, with his contract set to expire in the coming days. He is reportedly expected to sign with WWE once he officially becomes a free agent.

Santana’s mysterious “7/15” post has led many fans to speculate that the date could mark his WWE debut or the official announcement of his arrival.

Santana originally competed for TNA from 2017 to 2019 before joining AEW, where he wrestled from 2019 until 2024, primarily alongside Ortiz as one-half of Proud & Powerful. He returned to TNA in 2024 and enjoyed the most successful singles run of his career, capturing the TNA World Championship twice.

If Santana does arrive in WWE, NXT is widely viewed as the most likely destination. During WWE and TNA’s ongoing partnership, Santana made several appearances on NXT television, including a TNA World Championship match against Trick Williams.

A move to NXT would provide an immediate boost to the brand’s main event scene following recent main roster call-ups involving stars such as Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints.