Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to hold its next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 18th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Early betting odds have been released for two matches, including the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match and an important singles match.

Paige and Brie Bella are favored to defeat Fatal Influence and retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, while Danhausen is strongly favored to win against JD McDonagh.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (c) -140 vs. Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley) +100

Note: Current odds give the champs a 58.3% probability of retaining their belts.

Singles Match

Danhausen -4000 vs. The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh +1000

Note: Current odds give Danhausen a 97.6% probability of winning the match.