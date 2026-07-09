Damian Priest Says He Plans To Retire Before Age 50

WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest spoke with Chris Distefano about various topics, including his plans for retirement from the ring.

Priest said, “I don’t have a number. I don’t have a time, but I know that I’m going to listen to my body. I’ve already — I can tell, you know, it’s just natural that you’re going to start slowing down. I don’t know how much time I have left, but I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. But at the same time, into my 50s, definitely not. Before 50, I would be done.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)