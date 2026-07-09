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Damian Priest Says He Plans To Retire Before Age 50

By
James Hetfield
-
Damian Priest in WWE
Damian Priest | WWE

WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest spoke with Chris Distefano about various topics, including his plans for retirement from the ring.

Priest said, “I don’t have a number. I don’t have a time, but I know that I’m going to listen to my body. I’ve already — I can tell, you know, it’s just natural that you’re going to start slowing down. I don’t know how much time I have left, but I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. But at the same time, into my 50s, definitely not. Before 50, I would be done.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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