WWE Now Selling Crown Jewel Men’s Championship Replica Belt

WWE is currently offering replica titles of the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship for sale. This title is typically awarded to the winner of a champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel, where the Undisputed WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion compete against each other.

The new replica title is priced at $1,999.99 and can be purchased at WWEShop.com.

Cody Rhodes won the first-ever Crown Jewel Men’s Championship at the 2024 Premium Live Event (PLE) after defeating GUNTHER. In the following year, Seth Rollins claimed the second edition of the title by defeating Rhodes at Crown Jewel in October 2025.

Below is the description of the new replica title from the website:

“Witness the crowning of a champion with this prestigious WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship Title Belt from WWE Merchandise. This full-size replica captures the grandeur of the event, featuring rhinestone accents and intricate designs on a main plate measuring approximately 10″ x 13.5″. Crafted from 100% Zinc Alloy, this belt fits waists up to 52″ and includes a cloth carrying bag with screen-printed graphics, making it a must-have collectible for any diehard WWE enthusiast.”