Report: Top Australian Tag Team Expected To Sign With WWE

According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have indicated that a tag team known as The Dropouts, consisting of Scott Green and The Tuckman, is expected to sign with the company soon. This report, from Sean Ross Sapp and Ella Jay, notes that the duo recently completed their commitments with various promotions in Australia.

The Dropouts are former SLAM! Tag Team Champions, having held the titles from November 2024 to February 2026. They are also former Newy Pro Tag Team Champions from Newcastle Pro Wrestling and recently participated in a WWE tryout.

WWE has been adding several new talents to its roster, including the long-rumored Hiromu Takahashi, as well as Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Additionally, it has been reported that Richard Holliday is also expected to sign soon, if he hasn’t already. There is currently no information available on when any of these new talents will officially join the company, but updates will be provided as they become available.