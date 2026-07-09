Finn Balor Reveals What CM Punk Was Really Like Behind The Scenes In WWE

Finn Balor says his experience working with CM Punk after Punk’s WWE return was completely different from what he had been led to expect.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Balor reflected on his career and named his match against Punk in Belfast as one of the defining moments of his time in WWE.

Before the match, however, Balor admitted he had heard plenty of negative stories about Punk. “I’ll go on the record as saying I’d heard horror stories about Punk being this a**hole, being difficult to deal with, being a big-headed guy that no one wants to work with.”

According to Balor, the reality couldn’t have been more different. “When he came back to WWE, it could not have been the opposite. I met this guy who was humble, polite, wanted to work with people.”

Balor also revealed that he believes the match only happened because Punk personally requested it. “I’m pretty sure he went to the office and said he wanted this match. I don’t think it came from the office, I think it came from Punk.”

The bout took place in Belfast in front of approximately 25 members of Balor’s family and just one day after his mother’s birthday, making it an especially meaningful experience. “Sometimes you think you’ve done it all, and it’s never gonna get better, and then it somehow did.”

Balor added that he believes the match carried similar emotional significance for Punk. “I think it meant as much to him in Chicago as it did to me in Belfast.”