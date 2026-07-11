Saturday, July 11, 2026
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Cody Rhodes And CM Punk To Team Up At Saturday Night’s Main Event

By
James Hetfield
-

During the closing moments of Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the recently reinstated General Manager, Nick Aldis, announced an exciting match for Saturday Night’s Main Event. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk will team up to face “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn.

This matchup was established after GUNTHER called Aldis to the ring, demanding to be included in the Punk vs. Rhodes match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. In response, Aldis offered GUNTHER the chance to battle both men in a tag match at the upcoming Peacock special next Saturday.

GUNTHER, however, responded with aggression, warning Aldis to rectify the situation. When Aldis refused, GUNTHER attacked him, delivering a beating and locking him in a sleeper hold until officials intervened to break it up.

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