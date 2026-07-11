Je’Von Evans Names His Ultimate High-Flying Survivor Series Team

WWE star Je’Von Evans appeared on ROAR Around the Ring to discuss various topics, including when he realized he could fly like he does.

Evans said, “I feel like when I was on the indies, or the independent scene — it started off with me doing a springboard back elbow. I think I was probably around like 15, 16. And I would just run and jump off the middle rope, and jump backwards and hit a back elbow. And I always got like crazy height off of it. I was like, ‘Okay cool, that’s fire.’ Then eventually, I turned that into a cutter. And then one day, I did like a springboard from the apron. Springboard to the top and I just jumped, and I got so much air. I think after that — and I know what match. It was against Captain Blacka Merica, [for] Wrestle Revival. Y’all can watch it, go check it out. But I sprung so high in the air and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. This is fun, this is cool!’ After that, it was just ‘Bow, bow, bow.’ Like, you know, now I’m bouncy.”

On who his “bouncy” Survivor Series-style team would consist of:

“So, it’s gonna be me. We gotta get OG in there, so we got to get Rey Mysterio in there. We have to get my best friend, Jackson Drake. Shout out to NXT, shout out to Vanity Project. And then let me see, let me see. Then I think we have to go with my homie Leon Slater. He goes crazy. And you know, Dragon Lee too. Because Dragon Lee goes crazy. Underrated, for sure.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)