AJ Styles Reveals The Truth Behind His 2017 WWE United States Title Loss

AJ Styles has revealed that his United States Championship loss to Kevin Owens at WWE Battleground 2017 was never supposed to happen—at least, that’s what he initially believed.

Speaking on his podcast, Styles recalled thinking he had successfully kicked out before the referee counted three, leaving him frustrated after the match. “Here’s something that people don’t know. When I lost that one to him, I wasn’t supposed to lose. My shoulder was supposed to be up, and I thought it was. I was pissed.”

Dave and Bryan didn't have the scoop on the AJ/Owen finish – I really wonder what sources they have now nowadays? pic.twitter.com/XRsY7p0oFa — Positivity Account. (@SoDuTw) July 24, 2017

Styles admitted he confronted the situation backstage, believing the referee had counted an invalid pinfall. “I came back going, ‘What the freak is going on?’ And Vince [McMahon] was like, ‘Your shoulder wasn’t up.’”

Convinced McMahon was mistaken, Styles asked to review the footage. “I was sure it was up. I was mad—not because I lost, but because I was thinking, ‘Why the freak did he count something that wasn’t a pin?’”

McMahon then instructed Styles to watch the replay. “So he goes, ‘Show him. Take him to the freaking truck and show him.’ I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

After reviewing the footage, Styles realized McMahon had been correct all along. “I went back and watched it. Sure enough, my shoulder was down.”

Styles said he immediately acknowledged his mistake. “So I said, ‘Vince, You’re right. I was wrong. Sorry about that.’”