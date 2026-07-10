Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced another match for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Former Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Jade Cargill in a featured singles match on tonight’s show from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The addition further strengthens an already stacked lineup, which will feature the SmackDown debut of new WWE Champion CM Punk following his championship victory over Sami Zayn on Monday’s Raw.

Also scheduled is a Title vs. Title Winner Take All Match, with WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest taking on AAA World Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

Elsewhere, Finn Balor faces Tama Tonga, while Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes renew their rivalry in singles competition.

The updated lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown is as follows:

CM Punk makes his first appearance on SmackDown as the new WWE Champion

Title vs. Title Winner Take All Match: WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth & Damian Priest vs. AAA World Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.