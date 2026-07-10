Updated WWE SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Numbers Revealed

A new WrestleTix update has provided the latest look at ticket sales for WWE SummerSlam 2026.

As of July 9, 22,069 tickets have been distributed for SummerSlam Saturday, which takes place on August 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The current stadium setup is 29,535 seats, with 5,718 standard tickets and 1,748 combo tickets still available. There are 23 days remaining until the event.

The latest figures represent a decrease of 2,025 distributed tickets compared to the previous WrestleTix update three days earlier. According to the report, the drop came after a significant number of seats were returned to the seating map, while others were shifted into the combo ticket inventory.

Standard ticket prices currently begin at $76.10, with 152 resale tickets listed at the time of the update.

As of this writing, WWE has officially announced three matches for the two-night premium live event:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

Additional matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as WWE continues to build toward SummerSlam.