Jim Ross Reveals He Is Preparing to Undergo Brain Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross has revealed that he is preparing to undergo brain surgery following a recent hospitalization that lasted nearly 40 days.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, his first since returning home, Ross shared the news while maintaining his trademark sense of humor. “I’m just battling, I’m battling. I’m getting ready to have another surgery, brain surgery this time, and that’s going to be an adventure, because I don’t think they’re going to find much. Oh God, my brain.”

The 74-year-old explained that the procedure became necessary after he passed out at home, leading to an extended hospital stay. “I’ll be in the hospital for two days. Hopefully nothing will go wrong. I got a great surgeon, and I went to a cardiologist today… He had to approve it, or they wouldn’t do it, so he did, and they’re going to do it soon.”

Ross said the surgery is intended to treat fluid on his brain that has affected his memory. “I gotta get it addressed. I couldn’t live my life the way it was. I forget sh– and just couldn’t remember things. It’s just horrible. I felt horrible.”

He later explained that doctors will perform a shunt procedure to drain the excess fluid. “It’ll go from my brain, I don’t know where else it’ll go, but it’s going someplace to get that fluid off my brain that’s making me not remember stuff.”

Ross acknowledged the seriousness of the operation but remains determined to move forward. “It’s fairly serious. I always thought that anytime they open your skull up, that is a serious piece of business, and this certainly feels that way.”

He added that the surgery is essential if he hopes to fully recover. “I got to do this procedure. It’s not optional if I want to get better, and I want to get better for sure.”

While Ross said he continues to improve each day, he noted that he is still unable to drive and has scaled back public appearances. His daughter is currently helping oversee his care.

Ross was discharged from a hospital in Norman, Oklahoma, on June 30, following an extended stay. Earlier this year, he also announced that he had successfully beaten colon cancer.

Everyone at PWMania.com wishes Jim Ross a successful procedure and a speedy recovery.