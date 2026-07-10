Report: Only Two TKO Executives Can Override WWE Creative

According to previous reports from PWMania.com, TKO Group Holdings, LLC (TKO), the parent company of WWE, has full creative control over the wrestling promotion, should they choose to exercise it. WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque oversees the week-to-week creative direction.

In a recent edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp responded to a fan’s question regarding who specifically at TKO can influence WWE’s creative plans. Sapp stated that only TKO’s top executives—specifically President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mark Shapiro and CEO Ari Emanuel—possess the authority to exercise creative control within WWE.

He emphasized that, based on his information, they are the only individuals who can make such decisions. Additionally, Shapiro previously mentioned to a class at the University of Alabama that TKO has full control over WWE’s creative direction.

Sapp also noted in an earlier Fightful Select Answers Q&A that any significant or unexpected changes in WWE’s creative direction can often be attributed to TKO’s directives. For example, the surprise reveal of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton’s mystery caller and his involvement in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 were largely influenced by Ari Emanuel’s direction. However, McAfee later chose to withdraw from the storyline amid strong backlash and criticism from fans online.