Why WWE Hasn’t Announced A Survivor Series 2026 Location

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources within WWE have indicated that the company is considering holding this year’s Survivor Series internationally.

However, those plans appear to have fallen through over the past few months. The report also mentioned that Boston had at one point expressed interest in hosting the event, but those negotiations failed due to financial issues, similar to the circumstances surrounding John Cena’s last match.

This situation is reportedly the main reason why WWE has not yet announced the location for Survivor Series 2026.

Currently, there is no information available on where the show will take place, but the report states that an official announcement is expected before WWE SummerSlam, which will be held on August 1st and 2nd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the U.S. Bank Stadium.